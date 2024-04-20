Mahanadi Boat Capsize Death Toll rises to 7

TNI Bureau: The death toll in the Mahanadi River boat tragedy in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district increased to seven on Saturday.

The deceased reportedly included three women and three boys.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Rescue efforts are continuing to recover the body of one more missing person in the tragic Boat Capsize that took place on Friday afternoon when a boat carrying more than 50 passengers from the Kharsani area of neighbouring Chhattisgarh was going to Patharseni in the Ambabhona block of Bargarh district.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the victims.