Odisha CEO orders probe into MCC Violation by Jagannath Saraka

TNI Bureau: The Chief Electoral Officer and Additional Chief Secretary Nikunj Bihari Dhal has directed the ADG (law and order) to probe alleged violation by ST & SC Development and Minority & Backward Welfare Minister Jagannath Saraka and his associates.

The Odisha CEO ordered the probe against the Minister after BJP lodged a complaint against him for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and directed the officer to submit the action taken reports within 24 hours.

“Allegation of Jayanta Kumar Jena & others of BJP against Shri Jagannath Saraka, Hon’ble Minister, Law and his henchmen/goons for assaulting with filthy languages and adopting violence as a tool to win election-regarding,” read the subject of the CEO’s letter to the ADG.

“I am directed to forward herewith a copy of the allegation petition of Jayanta Kumar Jena and others of BJP bearing letter No BJPOECR/97/24, dated 19.04.2024 along with its enclosures (01 photo, copy of FIR of Sri Karekrushna Behera filed before IIC Ambadala & one video clip) which is self-explanatory. It is therefore requested to enquire into the allegations and furnish the action taken report within 24 hours.”