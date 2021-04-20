TNI Morning News Headlines – April 20, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 4761 Covid-19 cases including 2785 quarantine and 1976 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 377464 including 347637 recoveries, 27821 active cases and 1,917 deaths.
➡️ 5 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Nuapada, 1 each from Rayagada & Kendujhar. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,953.
➡️ Odisha reported single-day spike of 4761 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 2785 have been reported from quarantine centres while 1976 are local contacts.
➡️ Auto-rickshaw fare hiked in #Odisha capital
➡️ Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) exams postponed due to COVID1 9.
➡️ 13 Kumbh Mela returnees from Cuttack test positive for COVID 19.
India News
➡️ India reports 2,59,170 new COVID 19 cases, 1,29,53,821 recoveries and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,53,21,089 including 20,31,977 active cases, 1,31,08,582 cured cases & 1,80,530 deaths.
➡️ Total of 12,71,29,113 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.
➡️ 26,94,14,035 samples have been tested across the country up till April 19 including 15,19,486 samples tested yesterday: IMCR.
➡️ 6-day lockdown begins in Delhi. Entry for New Delhi & Chandni Chowk (station) has been temporarily closed.
➡️ Delhi Lockdown: Thousands of migrant workers head home as Delhi goes into 1-week lockdown starting tonight at 10 pm Delhi.
➡️ CISCE has cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams.
➡️ India had administered over 126 million coronavirus vaccine doses across the country by Monday evening.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting with vaccine manufacturers via video conferencing at 6 pm today as Govt opens jabs for all above 18 years.
➡️ Mumbai pointsman Mayur Shelkhe who saved life of child felicitated, welcomed with claps. The child lost his balance while walking at platform & fell on railway tracks. The woman (with the child) was visually impaired.
➡️ Centre announced guidelines for its employees, including staggered office hours and 50 per cent attendance of officers of the level of Under Secretary and below
➡️ Kerala Govt also decided to clamp night curfew in the state for the next two weeks, starting Tuesday.
➡️ India to waive its 10% import duty on Covid-19 Vaccines to boost supply.
➡️ Rupee rises 23 paise to 74.64 against US dollar in early trade.
World News
➡️ Two UK strains and one other mutant strain found in three samples sent for testing to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi.
➡️ PM Modi unlikely to visit Portugal, France next month; may join EU summit virtually.
➡️ Sputnik V Covid Vaccine to Arrive in India This Month, Production to Start in May: Indian Ambassador to Russia, Bala Venkatesh Varma.
➡️ Covid-19: World can bring pandemic under control within months, says WHO chief.
➡️ Bangladesh extends coronavirus lockdown for another week.
➡️ Egypt: 11 dead, 98 injured after train derails near Cairo.
➡️ Former US Vice President Walter Mondale died. He was 93.
Comments are closed.