80 Naxals eliminated in Chhattisgarh in 3 Months

TNI Bureau: In a major achievement by the security personnel, as many 80 Naxals have been eliminated in Chhattisgarh in the last 3 months, informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Undoubtedly, Centre’s campaign against naxalism and terrorism gained momentum in Chhattisgarh after BJP formed government in the state.

The continuous stringent action of the security forces empowered by the Saffron party led government also arrested more than 125 Naxalites while over 150 Naxalites have surrendered.

The Home Minister also assured that the anti-Naxalite operation will continue in future also and within a very short time, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will uproot Naxalism from the country.

Amit Shah made the remark a day after 29 Naxalites were killed in one of the largest operations by security forces in Kanker area of the State.

Ever since Modi became the Prime Minister, the BJP government has launched a continuous campaign against Naxalism and terrorism, said while speaking to the ANI.

As part of its campaign against Naxalism, the saffron party started setting up camps since 2014 and after 2019, at least 250 camps were set up, he added.