TNI Morning News Headlines – April 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 3664 new Covid-19 cases including 2127 quarantine & 1537 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported the highest and biggest spike of 704 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (340), Kalahandi (324) and Nuapada (221).

➡️ 2 new COVID-19 deaths report today including one each from Bargarh and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,944.

➡️ Puri District Administration decides not to allow devotees to enter the Shree Jagannath Temple after 8 pm.

➡️ Ayurvedic doctor of Sagarpada in Balangir Dr. Dilip Sarangi succumbs to COVID 19.

➡️ Odisha Government makes 14-day quarantine mandatory for Kumbh returnees.

➡️ Night curfew begins across Odisha.

India News

➡️ India reports 2,61,500 new COVID 19 cases, 1,38,423 recoveries and 1,501 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,47,88,109 including 18,01,316 active cases, 1,28,09,643 cured cases & 1,77,150 deaths.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Total of 12,26,22,590 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ As many as 26,65,38,416 samples were tested up till April 17 in the country, including 15,66,394 samples tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ COVID-19: 100 more hospitals to get own oxygen plant under PM-CARES Fund.

➡️ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi suspends all his impending public rallies in West Bengal in view of the prevailing COVID 19 situation.

➡️ JEE (Main) April session 2021 postponed; revised dates to be announced. Revised dates to be announced later & at least 15 days prior to exam: NTA.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting at 11 am to review the COVID 19 situation in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

World News

➡️ UK Warships To Sail For Black Sea Amid Ukraine-Russia Tensions: Report.

➡️ India, Pakistan deny reports on ministers’ meeting in UAE.

➡️ India shifts from mass vaccine exporter to importer, worrying the world.

➡️ 4 Sikhs dead in US shootout; rights groups demand probe.