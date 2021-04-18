Odisha Corona Updates – April 18, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day spike of 3664 COVID-19 cases on Sunday which took the tally of patients in the State to 368258, including 21436 active cases and 344825 recovered ones.

Of the 3664 new cases, 2127 have been reported from quarantine centres while 1537 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Khordha reported the highest and biggest spike of 704 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Sundargarh (340) new cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha include 21436 active cases and 344825 cured/discharged in the State.

2 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including one each from Bargarh and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,944.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ New Cases: 3664

➡️ New Cases: Khordha: 704, Sundargarh: 340, Kalahandi: 324, Nuapada: 221, Bargarh: 210, Sambalpur: 199, Cuttack: 198, Jharsuguda: 183, Puri: 143, Mayurbhanj: 119, Nabarangpur: 81, Balangir: 79, Jagatsinghpur: 68, Ganjam: 66, Gajapati: 63, Angul: 59, Jajpur: 58, Rayagada: 57, Keonjhar: 56, Dhenkanal: 47, Balasore: 39, Koraput: 39, Deogarh: 30, Kendrapada: 29, Nayagarh: 28, Bhadrak: 27, Kandhamal: 16, Sonepur: 16, Boudh: 6, Malkangiri: 4,

➡️ State Pool: 155

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9599877

➡️ Total +VE Cases: 368258 (Active Cases: 21436, Recovered: 344825, COVID Deaths: 1,944)