TNI Evening News Headlines – April 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 338 more Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 48 Quarantine and 290 Local contact cases.

➡️ Odisha Government makes 14-day quarantine mandatory for Kumbh returnees, JEE (Main) April session 2021 postponed.

➡️ Resurgence of Covid 19: Shree Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar closed for devotees until further order.

➡️ 4 more Rama Devi (RD) Women’s University students test COVID 19 positive; total 8 students and one lecturer tested COVID-19 positive.

➡️ Odisha Government to increase the number of beds for treatment of COVID-19 in hospitals.

➡️ Odisha Government forms expert teams, who would visit & monitor functioning of Covid care facilities.

➡️ Nabarangpur: 5-Day Shutdown declared in Chandahandi Block for 5 days.

➡️ Ganjam District Administration asks Government employees not to leave headquarters without approval of authorities.

➡️ Former Patnagarh MLA Bibekananda Meher passes away. He was 78.

➡️ Odisha’s Jhilli Dalabehera bags Gold at Asian Weightlifting Championship.

India News

➡️ Lockdowns, curfews should not affect Covid vaccination drive: Centre to States, UTs.

➡️ Tamil Nadu imposes night curfew, lockdown on Sunday.

➡️ Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announces to impose night curfew across the state from 9 pm to 5 am with immediate effect; Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed till May 15 in view of increasing cases of COVID.

➡️ West Bengal: Election Commission of India bans BJP’s Sayantan Basu, TMC’s Sujata Mondal from poll campaigning for 24 hrs

➡️ Maharashtra reports 68,631 fresh COVID cases, 45,654 discharges, and 503 deaths in the last 24 hours

➡️ Uttar Pradesh registers highest single-day rise of 30,596 COVID-19 cases, Delhi reports 25,462 fresh COVID cases, Karnataka 19,067, Kerala 18,257, Rajasthan 10514, Tamil Nadu 10,723, Gujarat 10,340 fresh COVID cases, Bihar 8,690, Mumbai 8479, Nagpur 7107,

➡️ IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs in Chennai.

World News

➡️ US, Japan pledge to build a free Indo-Pacific.

➡️ Gunmen kill eight members of a family in Afghanistan.

➡️ Florida woman charged for allegedly threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris.

➡️ 10 Democratic Senators ask Joe Biden to support India and South Africa’s proposal to the WTO allow countries to locally manufacture COVID-19 diagnostics and vaccines.

➡️ Britain’s Opposition Labour Party joins calls for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to cancel India visit over new Covid variant.