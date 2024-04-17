Heatwave: Odisha Govt orders closure of Schools from April 18-20 

TNI Bureau: In view of the scorching heatwave conditions and IMD’s warning for further rise of temperature, the Odisha government today declared closure of schools for the next three days.

As per the notification issued by the Information and Public Relations Department, all the government, government aided and private schools will be closed between April 18 and April 19 as the weather department has predicted further rise of the temperature.

Even the mercury is expected to rise upto the 45 Degree Celsius mark during these three days, the IMD said.