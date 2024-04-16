TNI Morning News Headlines – April 16, 2024

➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of five persons killed in a bus mishap in Jajpur district.
➡️5T Chairman VK Pandian meets with Patients of Jajpur Bus Mishap at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. 5 passengers are in ICU.
➡️2 killed in a series of accidents on NH-20 in Keonjhar.
➡️Driver killed, over 20 passengers injured as bus en-route Puri from Chhattisgarh met with accident in Angul.
➡️Balasore records highest 34.4 degree Celsius followed by Bhubaneswar & Chandbali (32.6°C each) by 8:30 am today.
➡️Firing outside the residence of actor Salman Khan: 2 arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch, from Gujarat’s Bhuj. They identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal.
➡️Mortal remains of Indian student Mohammed Abdul Arfath, who was found dead in the US earlier this month, arrive at his residence in Hyderabad.
➡️Delhi excise case: ED nabs man who ‘managed’ AAP’s Goa poll funds.
➡️Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs in an IPL match in Bengaluru.
➡️India is world’s largest democracy and an important strategic partner: US.
