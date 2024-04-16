Jajpur Bus Mishap: 5 Dead; 46 Injured, 5 in ICU

TNI Bureau: 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian on Tuesday met the people who are undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after sustaining severe injuries in a bus accident near Barabati Chhak in Jajpur district yesterday.

While five people were killed, 45 others were injured after the bus ‘Kalia Nana’ in which they were travelling skidded off the flyover and fell 20 feet below near Barabati chhak in Jajpur district last evening while it was on its way to Digha in West Bengal from Puri.

All the injured were rushed to the Hospital out of which 27 were discharged after treatment. While others are undergoing treatment, five of them are being treated at the ICU as their conditions are critical.

During his visit, Pandian, instructed the hospital authorities to provide free treatment and medicines to the survivors of the bus accident. He also thanked them for providing round-the-clock service to the patients.