5 killed, 30 injured in Bus Mishap in Jajpur; CM announces Ex-Gratia

TNI Bureau: In an unfortunate incident, 5 persons were killed and 30 persons were injured when the bus in which they were travelling fell off the flyover and fell 20 feet below near Barabati chhak in Jajpur district this evening.

The road accident occurred when the driver of the bus named ‘Kalia Nana’ lost control over the wheel when it was on its way to Digha in West Bengal from Puri.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Fire Service, police personnel and locals carried out the rescue operation and admitted the inured persons at Dharmasala Community Health Centre (CHC). However, 20 of them were shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital at Cuttack as their condition stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his deep grief over the mishap and announced an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the kin of the deceased passengers. He also assured free treatment of the injured persons.