TNI Morning News Headlines – April 12, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Covid-19 cases in Odisha crosses 3.5 Lakh-Mark with 1741 new Covid-19 cases including 1015 quarantine & 726 local contact cases, 2 death in 24 Hours. Death toll mounts to 1928 in the State.

➡️ Sundargarh reports maximum 268 Covid 19 cases followed by Khordha (204), Sambalpur (121) and Kalahandi (114).

➡️ Sundargarh district administration urges people not to visit Government offices unless there is utmost emergency, including sub registrar offices, tahsils and block offices.

➡️ 2.71 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines to reach Odisha by today evening; 700 centres run dry.

➡️ A colony of Emami Paper Mills in Balasore district declared micro-containment zone after 103 employees tested positive for COVID 19.

➡️ Cuttack-based Navonmesh Prasar Student Astronomy Team (NaPSAT), comprising of 10 school students, designs a rover to exhibit it at Nasa Human Rover Exploration Challenge 2021.

➡️ Pipili Bypoll Violence: 2 arrested for attacking BJP Workers during campaigning at Brahmanabada village.

India News

➡️ India reports 1,68,912 new COVID 19 cases, 75,086 recoveries and 904 deaths in last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,35,27,717 including 12,01,009 active cases, 1,21,56,529 cured cases & 1,70,179 deaths.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 25,78,06,986 samples were tested up to April 11 including 11,80,136 samples tested yesterday:IMCR.

➡️ Total of 10,45,28,565 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ More than 10.45 crore vaccine doses administered in the country so far: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Chhattisgarh reports 10,521 new COVID-19 cases and 82 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ All Supreme Court judges to conduct hearing from residences as many staff members of the SC are infected with Covid 19.

➡️ Kumbh Mela 2021: Thousands participate in the second ‘shahi snan’ of Maha Kumbh in Haridwar.

➡️ IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 35.8 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.93 Million.

➡️ Prince Harry arrives back in UK for Prince Philip’s funeral: Report.

➡️ China considers mixing Covid-19 Vaccines due to low efficacy rates.