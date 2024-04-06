TNI Morning News Headlines – April 06, 2024

➡️ Heat wave warning for 14 Odisha districts.
➡️ Rapidly growing urbanisation in Bhubaneswar, concrete structures, decrease in waterbodies and greeneries across Bhubaneswar are the chief factors leads the city hottest place: Senior scientist of Bhubaneswar MeT, Umashankar Das.
➡️ Devotees throng Baitarani River in huge numbers in Jajpur on the occasion of Maha Baruni Snana.
➡️ Chhattisgarh: Three Naxalites were killed in an Anti-Naxal operation led by Telangana’s Greyhounds and Chhattisgarh Police in the Karriguta forests on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.
➡️ Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi to hold rally, roadshow in Uttar Pradesh today.
➡️ Bharatiya Janata Party celebrates its foundation day today.
➡️ An aftershock of a preliminary magnitude 4.0 has struck just southwest of Gladstone, New Jersey, according to the United States Geological Survey.
➡️ First Telugu TV news reader on DD, Shanti Swaroop passes away. He was 74.
➡️ Indian student dies in US state of Ohio, police investigation underway.
➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Pali, Rajasthan, at 01.29 am today: National Center for Seismology.
➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale hit Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, at 11.01 pm.
➡️ IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad (166/4) defeat Chennai Super Kings (165/5) by 6 wickets.
➡️ Tesla Robotaxi will be unveiled on August 8.
➡️ Israel approves reopening of Erez Crossing to allow more Humanitarian Aid into Gaza.
