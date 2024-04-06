Massive Fire Breaks out in Talcher Kaniha plant of NTPC

TNI Bureau: A massive fire broke out at Talcher Kaniha plant of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) today.

While the exact reason behind the fire, which reportedly took place at the conveyor belti, is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that property worth lakhs has been gutted in the blaze.

On being alerted about the incident, two fire tenders rushed to the spot and are taking all possible efforts to douse the flames.

The entire has been filled with black smoke after the fire mishap.