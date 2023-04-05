Over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in India

TNI Bureau: India recorded as many as 4,435 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, according to Union health ministry data.

As per the Ministry’s data this is the biggest single-day jump in 163 days (five months and 13 days). A total of 4,777 cases were reported on September 25 last year.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

With the fresh cases, the county’s Covid-19 tally climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719). While the number of active cases increased to 23,091, the death toll increased to 5,30,916 with today’s 15 deaths.

The health ministry’s website also revealed that till date 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across the country.