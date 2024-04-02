TNI Morning News Headlines – April 02, 2024

➡️Former MLA from Pattamundai, Ganeswar Behera quits Congress; to join BJD.
➡️Last Rites of Odia Bhajan Singer Santilata Barik Chhotray to be conducted today.
➡️Odisha to witness rise in temperature by 2-4 degree Celsius in next two days. IMD issues Heat wave warning for several Odisha districts on April 4, 5.
➡️Government to sell bonds worth Rs 38,000 crore via RBI’s multiple price auction method.
➡️India firmly rejects ‘senseless attempts’ by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh.
➡️Bodies of four naxals and one LMG automatic weapon/BGL launcher and weapons recovered in Bijapur district. Search operation is underway.
➡️Election Commission appoints special observers in states to ensure level playing field in upcoming general elections.
➡️AAP founding member Dinesh Vaghela dies in Goa.
➡️Ayodhya admin appeals people to visit Ayodhya after Ram Navami.
➡️Patanjali Misleading Ads: Supreme Court grants last opportunity to yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurveda’s managing director Acharya Balkrishna to file fresh affidavits within a week and remain present before it on next date of hearing on April 10.
➡️Iranian Ambassador to Syria vows retaliation against Israeli attack on embassy.
