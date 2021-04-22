TNI Morning News Headlines – April 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reported single-day spike of 6164 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

➡️ Khordha reported the biggest single day spike of 1132 new cases in past 24 hours followed by Nuapada (459) new cases.

➡️ 7 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 2 from Ganjam and Rayagada, 1 each from Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Khordha. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 1,965.

➡️ Centre allocates Remdesivir supply to Odisha & 18 other States.

➡️ Tigress ‘Renuka’ dies at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Burla police today booked Sambalpur University’s Vice Chancellor Sanjeev Mittal over staff’s suicide.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on Earth Day.

India News

➡️ India reports 3,14,835 new COVID 19 cases, 1,78,841 recoveries and 2,104 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,59,30,965 including 22,91,428 active cases, 1,34,54,880 cured cases & 1,84,657 deaths.

➡️ Total of 13,23,30,644 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 27,27,05,103 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 21st April 2021. Of these, 16,51,711 samples were tested yesterda: IMCR.

➡️ Over 500 doctors and health workers of two leading hospitals in Bihar infected with coronavirus.

➡️ Voting underway for the sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. ITBP troops guarding polling booths in Katwa, Purba Bardhaman District.

➡️ 17.19% voter turnout recorded till 9.30 am in sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election.

➡️ CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury’s son, Ashish Yechury passes away due to COVID 19.

➡️ Senior Congress leader and former Delhi minister Dr AK Walia passes away due to COVID 19.

➡️ Sensex down 394 points, curently trading at 47,311; Nifty at 14,198.

World News

➡️ With 3.14 Lakh Covid cases, India records World’s biggest daily spike.

➡️ WhatsApp Privacy Policy: Court verdict likely on WhatsApp, Facebook in India today.

➡️ Christian Michel, alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland case, withdraws his bail plea.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 143.5 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.05 Million.

➡️ Car bombing at hotel in southwest Pakistan kills 4, wounds 11.

➡️ Indonesia searching for missing submarine with dozens of people on board.

➡️ US gives 200 million Covid vaccine doses, Joe Biden hails ‘stunning’ achievement.