PM Modi lands in Bhubaneswar, to hold Roadshow in Puri

TNI Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BIPA) here today to campaign for the party candidates.

As per his schedule, Modi landed at the airport around 6.30 pm went straight to the BJP party office and held an important election meeting with party colleagues. After that he went to Raj Bhawan for a night halt.

The Prime Minister will visit the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri at around 7:30 AM following which he will hold a grand roadshow on the Grand Road of the Holy City from Singhadwar of Srimandir to the Medical Chhak. He is also scheduled to attend public rallies in Angul and Cuttack.

Meanwhile, a tight security arrangement has been made for the Prime Minister’s visit to the State.