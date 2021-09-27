TNI Evening News Headlines – September 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 147 more COVID positive cases & 184 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 103 local contact cases and 44 quarantine cases.

➡️ 653 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1011482.

➡️ New version of ‘Akash’ missile successfully tested off Odisha coast.

➡️ Nabard sanctions Rs 206 crore for road construction.

➡️ WODC Chairman Asit Tripathy elected new President of Bhubaneswar Club.

➡️ Sanjukta Mohaptra elected President; Satyaki Ghosh elected secretary of Cuttack Club.

➡️ Body of BJB College Lab Assistant recovered from Mahanadi River in riverbed at Sirlo.

➡️ 2 Arrested, Girlfriend under probe in Christ College Student Death case.

India News

➡️ Bharat Bandh: Farmers block highways, railway tracks across states.

➡️ Kerala reports 11,699 new COVID-19 infections, 17,763 recoveries and 58 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Government to borrow Rs 5.03 lakh crore in second half of 2021-22 to fund revenue gap

➡️ Campaign at Bhawanipore disrupted by TMC demonstration around BJP’s Dilip Ghosh.

➡️ IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Coastal and North Interior Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe.

➡️ Boxing legend Mike Tyson to lpayy role in Director Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming movie ‘Liger’.

World News

➡️ Google turns 23 today.

➡️ China reshuffles PLA in the West.

➡️ ICC T20 WC: BCCI and ECB seek permission from UAE authorities to have capacity crowd for final

➡️ Afghanistan, Myanmar will not address UN General Assembly’s high-level General Debate: UN official

➡️ French President Emmanuel Macron hit with egg during Restaurant Fair Visit.