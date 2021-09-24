TNI Evening News Headlines – September 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 207 more COVID positive cases & 184 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 167 local contact cases and 40 quarantine cases.

➡️ 494 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1009582.

➡️ OTV announces Rs 20L compensation to the family of Journalist Arindam Das.

➡️ UPSC Civil Services 2020 final result declared; Odisha’s Jubin Mohapatra secures 46th rank followed by Ashish Kumar Mishra (52) and Subhankar Bala (79).

➡️ DRDO espionage case: Crime Branch SP Prashant Kumar Bisoyi says, the accused who got marriage proposal from a mysterious woman has leaked secret information regarding missile test.

➡️ Probe begins into Mahanadi Boat capsize; ADG RK Sharma is conducting enquiry into ODRAF Boat mishap.

India News

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden hold bilateral meeting at the Oval Office in the White House.

➡️ All religious places in Maharashtra to be reopened from October 7th -the first day of Navratri.

➡️ Delhi: Undertrial gangster Jitendra Gogi among 3 killed in Rohini court firing.

➡️ Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the Himalayan Film Festival 2021 in Leh today.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind underwent cataract surgery of his second eye today morning.

➡️ Education Department allowed to open schools from class 9th onward from 27th September.

➡️ Karnataka Government issues order instructing that cinema halls, auditoriums will operate with 100% capacity from October 1.

➡️ UPSC declares the final result of Civil Services Examination, 2020. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

➡️ Indian women’s cricket team loses second ODI against Australia by 5 wickets to concede 0-2 lead in three-match series.

World News

➡️ The majority of Americans who were fully vaccinated with Pfizer can receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their second shot: Joe Biden.

➡️ Covid-19: US sending Bangladesh extra 2.5 million vaccine doses.

➡️ Around 23,000 years old human footprints in North America found in New Mexico.