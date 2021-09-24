TNI Evening News Headlines – September 24, 2021

Key News Headlines of September 24, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Journalist Arindam Das
152

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 207 more COVID positive cases & 184 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 167 local contact cases and 40 quarantine cases.

➡️ 494 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1009582.

➡️ OTV announces Rs 20L compensation to the family of Journalist Arindam Das.

➡️ UPSC Civil Services 2020 final result declared; Odisha’s Jubin Mohapatra secures 46th rank followed by Ashish Kumar Mishra (52) and Subhankar Bala (79).

➡️ DRDO espionage case: Crime Branch SP Prashant Kumar Bisoyi says, the accused who got marriage proposal from a mysterious woman has leaked secret information regarding missile test.

➡️ Probe begins into Mahanadi Boat capsize; ADG RK Sharma is conducting enquiry into ODRAF Boat mishap.

India News

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden hold bilateral meeting at the Oval Office in the White House.

➡️ All religious places in Maharashtra to be reopened from October 7th -the first day of Navratri.

Related Posts

OTV announces Rs 20 lakh compensation to Arindam Das’…

OTV Chief Reporter Arindam Das dies during Elephant Rescue…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Delhi: Undertrial gangster Jitendra Gogi among 3 killed in Rohini court firing.

➡️ Union Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the Himalayan Film Festival 2021 in Leh today.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind underwent cataract surgery of his second eye today morning.

➡️ Education Department allowed to open schools from class 9th onward from 27th September.

➡️ Karnataka Government issues order instructing that cinema halls, auditoriums will operate with 100% capacity from October 1.

➡️ UPSC declares the final result of Civil Services Examination, 2020. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

➡️ Indian women’s cricket team loses second ODI against Australia by 5 wickets to concede 0-2 lead in three-match series.

World News

➡️ The majority of Americans who were fully vaccinated with Pfizer can receive a booster shot at least 6 months after their second shot: Joe Biden.

➡️ Covid-19: US sending Bangladesh extra 2.5 million vaccine doses.

➡️ Around 23,000 years old human footprints in North America found in New Mexico.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.