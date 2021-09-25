Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 602 new Covid cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 79 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.83% . 494 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

72,228 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,170 .

Khordha reported 266 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 74 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 25 , 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 602

🔶 0-18 years: 79

🔶 New Deaths – 6

🔶 New Recoveries – 494

🔶 Samples Tested – 72,228 (68,818 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.83% (0.78% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (266), Cuttack (74), Jagatsinghpur (34), Balasore (24), Sambalpur (23).

🔷 New Deaths – Khordha (2), Angul (1), Balasore (1), Bhadrak (1), Cuttack (1), Jagatsinghapur (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19658891

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1023735

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1009582

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 5930

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,170