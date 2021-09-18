TNI Evening News Headlines – September 18, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 218 more COVID positive cases & 198 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 162 local contact cases and 56 quarantine cases.

➡️ 756 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1006320.

➡️ Eminent author and former editor of The Samaja, Odia daily, Manorama Mohapatra passes away. She was 87.

➡️ Physical classes for 2020-21 first year UG students to begin from 20 September in Odisha.

➡️ IMD issues ‘Yellow Warning’ over 13 Districts for the next 24 hours due to Cyclonic Circulation.

➡️ 22-Month-Old Girl with rare lung disease recovers after getting ECMO Treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Death: Suspect DFO undergoes lie detection test.

India News

➡️ 7 girls drown during ‘Karma Puja’ immersion in Latehar, Jharkhand.

➡️ BJP leader and former Minister Babul Supriyo joins Trinamool Congress in Kolkata.

➡️ Income Tax dept alleges actor Sonu Sood, associates evaded Rs 20 crore tax.

➡️ Kerala reports 19,325 fresh COVID-19 infections, 27,266 recoveries and 143 deaths today.

➡️ India to get about 20 crore doses of Covishield and 3.5 crore doses of Covaxin this month, and the target is to procure more than 25 crore doses per month: Sources.

➡️ Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrives in Delhi.

World News

➡️ New Zealand abandon tour of Pakistan citing security threat.

➡️ Imran Khan says Pakistan initiated dialogue with Taliban after SCO summit.

➡️ UN Security Council extends Afghan mission mandate for six months.

➡️ UK eases rules for vaccinated travellers, India to benefit.