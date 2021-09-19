100-Word Edit: Congress plays a Big Gamble

Whatever the critics say today, the Congress Party did not have any other option but to dump Captain Amarinder Singh, who had single-handedly won the elections for the party in 2017.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Whether massive infighting, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s strong power play or farmers’ anger, Congress is fighting its battle for survival with the Aam Aadmi Party going on a rampage with a goal to conquer Punjab.

It’s a make or break gamble for the Congress and they had to play it. People of Punjab have seen the regimes of Akali Dal and Congress. It may be the turn of AAP next.