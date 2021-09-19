100-Word Edit: Congress plays a Big Gamble

People of Punjab have seen the regimes of Akali Dal and Congress. It may be the turn of AAP next.

By Sagar Satapathy
Punjab Amarinder Singh Sidhu
125

Whatever the critics say today, the Congress Party did not have any other option but to dump Captain Amarinder Singh, who had single-handedly won the elections for the party in 2017.

Related Posts

100-Word Edit: Dharmendra to play a key role in National…

100-Word Edit: Taliban taunts America

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Whether massive infighting, Navjot Singh Sidhu’s strong power play or farmers’ anger, Congress is fighting its battle for survival with the Aam Aadmi Party going on a rampage with a goal to conquer Punjab.

It’s a make or break gamble for the Congress and they had to play it. People of Punjab have seen the regimes of Akali Dal and Congress. It may be the turn of AAP next.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.