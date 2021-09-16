TNI Evening News Headlines – September 16, 2021
Key News Headlines of September 16, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 213 more COVID positive cases & 160 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 167 local contact cases and 46 quarantine cases.
➡️ 681 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1004845.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates the expansion project of Utkal Alumina Refinery at Kashipur in Rayagada from 1.5 MTPA to 2 MTPA capacity.
➡️ IMD predicts heavy rainfall on September 19 & 20 in Odisha due to possible Low Pressure over BoB.
➡️ DRDO Espionage Case: 5 contractual as well as permanent employees of DRDO have been arrested so far.
➡️ A two-member NIA team reached in Balasore today to find out if any mastermind is involved behind the spy ring of DRDO Espionage Case.
India News
➡️ 12 people killed in incidents of house and wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rains.
➡️ Kerala reports 22,182 fresh COVID-19 cases, 178 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Schools in Haryana to reopen for classes 1 to 3 from September 20.
➡️ Cabinet approves Government guarantee of up to Rs 30,600 cr for security receipts issued by National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL).
➡️ Virat Kohli Decides to Step Down as India’s T20I Captain After World Cup.
World News
➡️ 3 dead, 60 injured in 6.0-magnitude China.
➡️ Over 634,000 Afghans Displaced This Year: UN Agency.
➡️ World Bank discontinues ease of doing business reports after ethics review.
➡️ US, UK to arm Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, sending ripples across world.
