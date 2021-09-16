Jay Panda to head Review Committee on NCC

Insight Bureau: The Ministry of Defence has constituted a high-level expert committee, under the chairmanship of former MP Baijayant Panda, for comprehensive review of National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Key Highlights:

1. The committee will suggest measures to empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation building.

2. To propose ways for gainful engagement of NCC Alumni for betterment of the organisation.

3. To recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in NCC curriculum.

4. Former MP Baijayant Panda to be the Chairperson of the Committee; former Team India captain MS Dhoni and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra are among the members part of the Committee.

Members of high-level expert committee:

1. Baijayant Panda (Chairperson)

2. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Member)

3. Maj. Gen. Alok Raj (Retd) (Member)

4. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Col Retd) (Member)

5. Anand Mahindra (Member)

6. Sanjeev Sanyal (Member)

7. Vasudha Kamat (Member)

8. Najma Akhtar (Member)

9. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Member)

10. Anand Shah (Member)

11. Milind Kamble (Member)

12. Vedika Bhandarkar (Member)

13. Rituraj Sinha (Member)

14. Mukul Kanitkar (Member)

15. Mayank Tewari (Member Secretary)