TNI Evening News Headlines – September 15, 2023

➡️Odisha Cabinet today cleared 19 proposals including a new scheme – Location Accessible Multi Model Initiative ( LAccMI). State Cabinet decided to abolish as many as 35 toll gates across the State.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered not to charge ground rent for public pujas in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area during puja season this year.
➡️2 more gates of Hirakud Dam opened; water being discharged through 22 gates.
➡️Four veteran artistes from Odisha have been selected for Sangeet Natak Akademi Amrit Award-2022.
➡️After Congress, BJP to boycott Odisha Assembly Speaker election.
➡️Four people from Odisha were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district.
➡️India to procure 20 more doses of monoclonal antibody from Australia for Nipah treatment: ICMR DG Rajeev Bahl.
➡️While Covid had a mortality rate of 2-3%, Nipah has a death rate of 40-70%: ICMR DG.
➡️India clears Rs 45,000-crore worth purchases for armed forces.
➡️Fire breaks out in engine of Dahod-Anand Memu train near Dahod in Gujarat. More details are awaited. No casualties reported.
➡️Rs 21,000 crore Supplementary budget approved at the at Council of Ministers meeting.
➡️Maharashtra: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled in Mumbai with just three days left for Ganesh Chaturthi.
➡️Infosys is only Indian firm in TIME’s top 100 World’s Best Companies of 2023.
➡️Bangladesh scores 265 for 8 against India in an inconsequential Super 4 match of Asia Cup.
➡️Tata Steel, UK government agree on a 1.25-billion-pound joint investment plan for Port Talbot steel unit.
