TNI Morning News Headlines – September 15, 2023

➡️ First-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence-enabled microscope installed in Malkangiri to detect malaria.
➡️ Fresh cyclonic circulation may form over Bay of Bengal soon.
➡️ Low pressure updates: Excess water of Hirakud dam being discharged through 14 gates.
➡️ NIA court awards death sentence to two ISIS operatives.
➡️ Aditya L1 spacecraft, India’s first space based mission to study the Sun, successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO.
➡️ Nipah virus: One more case confirmed in Kerala; Total tally 6, active cases now 4.
➡️ Nipah cases in Kerala: Karnataka Govt issued a circular and has advised the general public to avoid unnecessary travel to affected areas of Kerala
➡️ Last rites of Major Ashish Dhonchak, who lost his life in anti-terror operation in Anantnag, held in Panipat, Haryana. Major Dhonchak, along with three other security forces personnel, lost his life in the Anantnag anti-terror operation.
➡️ Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin launches Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance scheme for women.
➡️ Mamata Banerjee along with former India cricket captain Saurav Ganguly, attends West Bengal Session with LALIGA in Spain.
➡️ Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record peaks in early trade.
➡️ Rupee falls 4 paise to 83.07 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Sri Lanka (252/8 in 42 overs) beat Pakistan (252/7 in 42 overs) by 2 wickets (D/L) to reach the Final of Asia Cup 2023; will meet India in the Final on Sunday.
➡️ NASA: “UAPs: Earth’s Greatest Mystery, Sign of Alien Life.
➡️Astronaut Frank Rubio has now been in low-Earth orbit for more than 355 days, breaking the record for the longest space mission by a US astronaut. He is set to return to Earth on September 27.
