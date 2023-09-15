No Ground Rent during this Festive Season in BMC Area

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday ordered not to charge ground rent for public pujas that will be held under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area during festive season this year.
As per the order, no ground rent will be charged for various pujas being held temporarily in the Government premises in the capital city.
Related Posts
Keeping in view the sentiments of the public, on the request of various puja committees and local MLAs, the CM has taken this decision.
No ground rent will be charged by the BMC for the upcoming Ganesh Puja, Durga Puja, Kali Puja, Lakshmi Puja and Kartikeshwar Puja.
Comments are closed.