TNI Evening News Headlines – September 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 182 more COVID positive cases & 154 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 137 local contact cases and 45 quarantine cases.

➡️ 561 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1004164.

➡️ Odisha has been selected as ‘Best Millet Promoting State’ under ‘Poshak Anaj Awards’ by ICAR-IIMR & FAO.

➡️ Premalata Barik, healthcare worker CHC, Kujang received the National Florence Nightingale Award 2020 from President Ram Nath Kovind.

➡️ JEE (Main)-2021: Goutam Das Emerges As Odisha Topper In JEE Main 2021 with NTA score of 99.99 percentile; Tanya Dixit state topper in female category with 99.8 percentile score.

➡️ ‘Crorepati’ Anganwadi worker arrested by Odisha Vigilance.

➡️ 4 more gates of Hirakud Dam opened; water being discharged through 24 gates currently.

➡️ Death toll rises to 6 in rain-related mishaps in Odisha.

➡️ BJD, BJP & Congress announces star campaigners for Pipili by-election scheduled on September 30.

➡️ Four contractual employees of ITR, Chandipur, who were arrested on charges of espionage, have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

India News

➡️ Union Cabinet approves relief package for Telecom Sector.

➡️ Cabinet approves PLI scheme for Auto Industry and Drone Industry to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities.

➡️ IT department ‘surveys’ actor Sonu Sood’s Mumbai premises.

➡️ India administered more than 57 lakh vaccine doses till 7pm today. With this, the total number of vaccinations has crossed the 76 crore mark: Government of India.

➡️ Kerala reported 17,681 fresh COVID-19 cases, 25,588 recoveries and 208 deaths today.

➡️ Vice President & Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla jointly launch Sansad TV.

➡️ Centre set to resume tourist visas after 1.5 years of suspension due to Covid.

World News

➡️ United Kingdom: Elizabeth Truss has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

➡️ Russia seeks Indian govt’s nod for export of Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine.

➡️ Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials

➡️ Afghanistan women’s football team flees to Pakistan.

➡️ PM Modi to lead India at SCO meeting in Dushanbe, to focus on Afghanistan.

➡️ Taliban deny reports of recovering $6.5 million, 18 gold bricks at former Afghan VP’s home.

➡️ India, UK aim to start FTA talks by November 1, eye early harvest Trade deal.