TNI Evening News Headlines – September 15, 2021

September 15, 2021

Key News Headlines of September 15, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Premalata Barik, healthcare worker CHC, Kujang received the National Florence Nightingale Award 2020 from President Ram Nath Kovind
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 182 more COVID positive cases & 154 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 137 local contact cases and 45 quarantine cases.

➡️ 561 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1004164.

➡️ Odisha has been selected as ‘Best Millet Promoting State’ under ‘Poshak Anaj Awards’ by ICAR-IIMR & FAO.

➡️ JEE (Main)-2021: Goutam Das Emerges As Odisha Topper In JEE Main 2021 with NTA score of 99.99 percentile; Tanya Dixit state topper in female category with 99.8 percentile score.

➡️ ‘Crorepati’ Anganwadi worker arrested by Odisha Vigilance.

➡️ 4 more gates of Hirakud Dam opened; water being discharged through 24 gates currently.

➡️ Death toll rises to 6 in rain-related mishaps in Odisha.

➡️ BJD, BJP & Congress announces star campaigners for Pipili by-election scheduled on September 30.

➡️ Four contractual employees of ITR, Chandipur, who were arrested on charges of espionage, have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

India News

➡️ Union Cabinet approves relief package for Telecom Sector.

➡️ Cabinet approves PLI scheme for Auto Industry and Drone Industry to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities.

➡️ IT department ‘surveys’ actor Sonu Sood’s Mumbai premises.

➡️ India administered more than 57 lakh vaccine doses till 7pm today. With this, the total number of vaccinations has crossed the 76 crore mark: Government of India.

➡️ Kerala reported 17,681 fresh COVID-19 cases, 25,588 recoveries and 208 deaths today.

➡️ Vice President & Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla jointly launch Sansad TV.

➡️ Centre set to resume tourist visas after 1.5 years of suspension due to Covid.

World News

➡️ United Kingdom: Elizabeth Truss has been appointed Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

➡️ Russia seeks Indian govt’s nod for export of Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine.

➡️ Taliban seize $12.4 million from former top Afghan officials

➡️ Afghanistan women’s football team flees to Pakistan.

➡️ PM Modi to lead India at SCO meeting in Dushanbe, to focus on Afghanistan.

➡️ Taliban deny reports of recovering $6.5 million, 18 gold bricks at former Afghan VP’s home.

➡️ India, UK aim to start FTA talks by November 1, eye early harvest Trade deal.

