Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 580 new Covid cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 77 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.95% . 561 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

60,722 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,118 .

Khordha reported 261 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 87 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 16 , 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 580

🔶 0-18 years: 77

🔶 New Deaths – 4

🔶 New Recoveries – 561

🔶 Samples Tested – 60,722 (52,130 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.95% (0. 87℅ Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (261), Cuttack (87), Jajpur (29).

🔷 New Deaths – Cuttack (2), Jajpur (1), Jagatsinghapur (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19066015

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1018298

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1004164

🔶Death other than Covid – 53

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 5963

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,118