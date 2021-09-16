Odisha Covid Analysis – September 16, 2021
Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.95% . 561 Covid patients recovered yesterday.
Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 580 new Covid cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 77 cases belong to 0-18 years.
60,722 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,118 .
Khordha reported 261 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 87 cases in the last 24 hours.
🔶 New Covid Cases – 580
🔶 0-18 years: 77
🔶 New Deaths – 4
🔶 New Recoveries – 561
🔶 Samples Tested – 60,722 (52,130 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.95% (0. 87℅ Yesterday)
🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (261), Cuttack (87), Jajpur (29).
🔷 New Deaths – Cuttack (2), Jajpur (1), Jagatsinghapur (1).
Overall Covid Data:
🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19066015
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1018298
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1004164
🔶Death other than Covid – 53
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 5963
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,118
