TNI Evening News Headlines – September 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 174 more COVID positive cases & 127 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 123 local contact cases and 51 quarantine cases.

➡️ 682 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1002810.

➡️ Bhubaneswar received 195 mm rainfall in 24 hours, breaking a 63-year-old record.

➡️ One more cyclonic circulation may form over Bay of Bengal around September 17.

➡️ IMD issues Red Warning for Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda and Bargarh tomorrow. 3 casualties reported.

➡️ IMD issues Orange Warning for Bolangir, Sundargarh, Boudh, Keonjhar, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Kendrapada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur & Cuttack.

➡️ Children, whose parents/primary bread earners or any other person died after Sept 15 will now be covered under child protection scheme of the govt.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to visit Sundargarh district tomorrow to distribute smart cards under BSKY

➡️ Plaster chunk falls off ceiling at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack following heavy rain.

➡️ Odisha Plus II Admission of the students selected in first phase starts from September 14.

➡️ Odisha Government cancels leaves of Works Department officials in view of possible flood-like situation.

➡️ Kalyan mandap in Jaydev Vihar area in #Bhubaneswar sealed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation for allegedly violating #COVID19 guidelines #Odisha.

India News

➡️ Over 75 crore COVID-19 vaccinations administered in India so far, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

➡️ India reaches 750 million doses of COVID19 vaccination from 650 million doses in just 13 days.

➡️ Deep Depression over north interior Odisha continue to move west-northwestwards across north Chhattisgarh & Madhya Pradesh during next 48 hours.; to weaken into a Depression during the next 12 hours.

➡️ Kerala recorded 15,058 cases and 99 deaths yesterday.

➡️ Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passes away at the age of 80.

➡️ Bhupendra Patel sworn in as new Chief Minister of Gujarat after sudden exit of Vijay Rupani.

➡️ Sakinaka rape and murder: Money dispute behind the crime, says Mumbai Police.

➡️ Madhya Pradesh Government adds epics of Ramayana, Mahabharata to Engineering Education Syllabus.

➡️ Military personnel taken into custody for links with Pakistan spies in Agra.

➡️ Sansad TV, a new channel created by merging the Lok Sabha TV and the Rajya Sabha TV, will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th September.

➡️ A four-storey building collapsed in the Sabzi Mandi area in Delhi;

➡️ Retail inflation eases to 5.3 pc in August compared to 5.59 pc in July.

World News

➡️ World Health Organisation (WHO) likely to approve Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, this week: Sources

➡️ Australia will support India’s Gaganyaan mission by tracking it through Cocos Keeling island.

➡️ UN announces USD 20 Mn allocation to support Humanitarian Operation in Afghanistan.

➡️ 6 Chinese grenades recovered at NH-44 in Srinagar, CRPF averts possible incident.

➡️ External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Delhi.