TNI Evening News Headlines – September 13, 2021
Key News Headlines of September 13, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 174 more COVID positive cases & 127 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 123 local contact cases and 51 quarantine cases.
➡️ 682 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1002810.
➡️ Bhubaneswar received 195 mm rainfall in 24 hours, breaking a 63-year-old record.
➡️ One more cyclonic circulation may form over Bay of Bengal around September 17.
➡️ IMD issues Red Warning for Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Sonepur, Dhenkanal, Jharsuguda and Bargarh tomorrow. 3 casualties reported.
➡️ IMD issues Orange Warning for Bolangir, Sundargarh, Boudh, Keonjhar, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Kendrapada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur & Cuttack.
➡️ Children, whose parents/primary bread earners or any other person died after Sept 15 will now be covered under child protection scheme of the govt.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to visit Sundargarh district tomorrow to distribute smart cards under BSKY
➡️ Plaster chunk falls off ceiling at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack following heavy rain.
➡️ Odisha Plus II Admission of the students selected in first phase starts from September 14.
➡️ Odisha Government cancels leaves of Works Department officials in view of possible flood-like situation.
➡️ Kalyan mandap in Jaydev Vihar area in #Bhubaneswar sealed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation for allegedly violating #COVID19 guidelines #Odisha.
India News
➡️ Over 75 crore COVID-19 vaccinations administered in India so far, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
➡️ India reaches 750 million doses of COVID19 vaccination from 650 million doses in just 13 days.
➡️ Deep Depression over north interior Odisha continue to move west-northwestwards across north Chhattisgarh & Madhya Pradesh during next 48 hours.; to weaken into a Depression during the next 12 hours.
➡️ Kerala recorded 15,058 cases and 99 deaths yesterday.
➡️ Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes passes away at the age of 80.
➡️ Bhupendra Patel sworn in as new Chief Minister of Gujarat after sudden exit of Vijay Rupani.
➡️ Sakinaka rape and murder: Money dispute behind the crime, says Mumbai Police.
➡️ Madhya Pradesh Government adds epics of Ramayana, Mahabharata to Engineering Education Syllabus.
➡️ Military personnel taken into custody for links with Pakistan spies in Agra.
➡️ Sansad TV, a new channel created by merging the Lok Sabha TV and the Rajya Sabha TV, will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th September.
➡️ A four-storey building collapsed in the Sabzi Mandi area in Delhi;
➡️ Retail inflation eases to 5.3 pc in August compared to 5.59 pc in July.
World News
➡️ World Health Organisation (WHO) likely to approve Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, this week: Sources
➡️ Australia will support India’s Gaganyaan mission by tracking it through Cocos Keeling island.
➡️ UN announces USD 20 Mn allocation to support Humanitarian Operation in Afghanistan.
➡️ 6 Chinese grenades recovered at NH-44 in Srinagar, CRPF averts possible incident.
➡️ External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar met US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry in Delhi.
