Odisha Covid Analysis – September 14, 2021
Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.89% . 682 Covid patients recovered yesterday.
Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 428 new Covid cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 55 cases belong to 0-18 years.
48,086 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,108 .
Khordha reported 179 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 46 cases in the last 24 hours.
Odisha Covid Analysis – September 13, 2021
🔶 New Covid Cases – 682
🔶 0-18 years: 57
🔶 New Deaths – 6
🔶 New Recoveries – 682
🔶 Samples Tested – 48,086 (50,782 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.89% (0.93% Yesterday)
🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (179), Cuttack (46), Jajpur (21), Jagatsinghpur (20).
🔷 New Deaths – Khordha (2), Cuttack (1), Puri (1).
Overall Covid Data:
🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 18953163
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1017261
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1002128
🔶Death other than Covid – 53
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 6290
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,108
