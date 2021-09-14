Odisha Covid Analysis – September 14, 2021

Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 428 new Covid cases and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 55 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 0.89% . 682 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

48,086 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,108 .

Khordha reported 179 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 46 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 13, 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 682

🔶 0-18 years: 57

🔶 New Deaths – 6

🔶 New Recoveries – 682

🔶 Samples Tested – 48,086 (50,782 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 0.89% (0.93% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (179), Cuttack (46), Jajpur (21), Jagatsinghpur (20).

🔷 New Deaths – Khordha (2), Cuttack (1), Puri (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 18953163

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1017261

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1002128

🔶Death other than Covid – 53

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 6290

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,108