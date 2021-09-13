One more ECMO Patient dies at SCB, Cuttack

Insight Bureau: One more critical Covid-19 patient, undergoing ECMO treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack succumbed on Sunday night.

The deceased woman belonged to Gandhinagar, Balangir. She was admitted to the hospital on August 29 due to severe lungs infection.

Two more patients are currently under ECMO at the SCB Hospital.

Earlier, a patient from Pattamundai in Kendrapara died during ECMO treatment at the same hospital on Saturday.