Senior BJD Leader and Former Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro Passes Away at 74

Bhubaneshwar-Bureau: Surjya Narayan Patro, a prominent leader of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and former Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, has passed away at the age of 75. He had been battling illness for several months and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar when he breathed his last, according to family sources.

Patro’s political journey was marked by significant contributions to the state of Odisha. He was a seven-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and represented the Digapahandi constituency. His political career took off in 1990 when he secured victory in the Mohana Assembly seat, marking the beginning of his long and distinguished service to the state. Over the years, he held various ministerial portfolios, playing a crucial role in the governance of Odisha.

In recent times, Surjya Narayan Patro served as the Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly for approximately three years during the 16th Assembly. However, due to health concerns, he made the difficult decision to resign from this esteemed position about a year ago.

Upon learning of his passing, leaders from different political parties and respected figures from various sections of society rushed to the hospital to pay their final respects to the late leader. Patro’s contributions to Odisha’s political landscape and his dedicated service to the people of the state will be remembered and cherished.