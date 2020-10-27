TNI Evening News Headlines – October 27, 2020

By Sagarika Satapathy
U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo & Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper called on Hon'ble PM Modi
Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports only 88 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 17 Quarantine and 71 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 28782 in the Capital City.

👉 230 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 2010 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 269 from Khordha, 164 from Cuttack, 103 from Mayurbhanj and 102 from Sundargarh. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 268115.

👉 3 more Journalists booked over extortion charges in Odisha.

👉 Delhi High Court suspends jail term for former Union Minister Dilip Ray in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999.

👉 BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik to address virtual rally for Tirtol Assembly seat tomorrow & Balasore Sadar constituency on Oct 29.

👉 Odisha CM inaugurates Odisha State Scholarship portal, a single platform for empowering students to become scholar and “SUMANGAL” Portal to provide cash incentives for promotion of inter-caste marriage.

👉 Odisha Govt effects minor Bureaucratic Reshuffle in IAS Cadre; Parag Gupta has been appointed as the Chairman of Odisha Forest Development Corporation Ltd, Bhubaneswar.

👉 Dedicated COVID Hospital with 500 beds & 70 ICU beds inaugurated at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

NASA confirms water on moon surface for 1st time.

India News

👉 Centre notifies new laws allowing any Indian citizen to buy land in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

👉 MHA extends the guidelines for reopening (unlock 5.0), which were issued on September 30, till November 30.

👉 U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo & Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper called on Hon’ble PM Modi today.

👉 Kerala becomes the first State to fix floor price for vegetables, which would be 20% above the production cost.

👉 55-year-old woman killed for opposing sexual harassment of her daughters.

👉 Chirag Paswan’s video on shooting in front of father Ram Vilas Paswan’s picture goes viral before first phase of Bihar election 2020.

👉 RBI asks lenders to implement waiver of interest on onterest scheme by November 5.

👉 NASA‘s Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA)  confirms water on moon surface for 1st time.

👉 Rhea Chakraborty requests dismissal of petition by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters to quash FIR against them.

👉 Facebook’s India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits.

👉 Anuradha Paudwal Turns 66, Birthday greetings pour in.

👉 IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

