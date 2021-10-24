TNI Evening News Headlines – October 24, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 231 more COVID positive cases & 172 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 164 local contact cases and 67 quarantine cases.

➡️ 410 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1025917.

➡️ Pradeep Majhi who had quit Congress announces to join Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

➡️ Mamita Murder Case: Congress supporters led by acting president of National Mahila Congress, Netta D’ Souza hold rally at Jharani village.

➡️ Mamita Murder Case: BJP to intensify agitation demanding removal of MoS for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra

➡️ T20 World Cup: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art ahead of INDvPAK match.

India News

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Rome, Italy and Glasgow, United Kingdom from 29th October 2021 to 2nd November 2021 to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders’ Summit of COP-26 respectively: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

➡️ PM praises rise in number of women police personnel, says it has jumped to over 2.15 lakh from 1.05 lakh in 2014.

➡️ Prime Minister will also hold several bilateral meetings, including with the Prime Minister of Italy.

➡️ Uunidentified terrorists attacked a CRPF personnel at Babapora, Shopian. CRPF troops retaliated the fire. An apple seller killed.

➡️ New video of KP Gosavi with Aryan Khan goes viral.

➡️ India seeks compensation for climate damages caused by developed nations.

World News

➡️ T20 World Cup: Bangladesh post 171/4 in 20 overs against Sri Lanka at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 on the Richter Scale hits Taiwan: USGS.

➡️ Russian, Chinese Warships hold first joint Patrols in Pacific Ocean.

➡️ Turkey joins Pakistan in FATF ‘grey list’, Ankara calls it ‘politically-motivated inappropriate decision’.