Twist in Aryan Khan Case: NCB Witness alleges Pay-off

Insight Bureau: Whether true or not, the latest claims by NCB witness Prabhakar Sail, have put the agency in the dock.

Prabhakar’s claims of Rs 18 crore money settlement in Aryan Khan case, has stunned everyone. Sameer Wankhede, who was hailed as a Hero, is now accused of extorting Rs 8 crore for himself.

Prabhakar, personal body guard of missing KP Gosavi, filed an affidavit, saying NCB, KP Gosavi & Sam Desouza had demanded Rs 25 cr from Shahrukh Khan to release his son Aryan Khan from the drug case.

According to Prabhakar Sali, after detention of Aryan Khan at Green Gate, NCB Director Sameer Wankhede took his signature on blank paper to make his panch. Then, at lower Parel meeting happened between Gosavi, Sam & SRK’s Manager where Rs 25 crore demand was made to release Aryan.

The final settlement was made at Rs 18 crore out of which, Rs 8 crore was to be made to Sameer Wankhede, said Prabhakar.

Prabhakar also claimed that Gosavi got Rs 50 lakh and out of that Rs 38 lakh was paid to Sam. The affidavit said the negotiation was on with SRK’s Manager. However, Prabhakar feared for his life after his boss went missing and decided to go public.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut released. a video, claiming Aryan Khan was made to sign a blank paper by the NCB.

The DDG, South-Western Region, NCB has denied the allegations, saying “Affidavit by Prabhakar Sail, witness in a crime case of NCB has come to my notice. As he’s witness & case is sub-judice, he needs to submit his prayer to Court rather than social media. Our Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede has denied the allegations”.