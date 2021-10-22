TNI Evening News Headlines – October 22, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 231 more COVID positive cases & 172 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 164 local contact cases and 67 quarantine cases.

➡️ 603 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1025025.

➡️ DRDO successfully test fires High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target ‘Abhyas’ off Odisha Coast.

➡️ Bolangir Samaleswari Temple roof caves in, no one hurt.

➡️ Over 8 KG gold, Rs 75 lakh cash seized from drug mafia in Ganjam District.

➡️ Mamita Murder Case: BJP Mahila Morcha barges into Police Station demanding action against Minister.

➡️ Manish Anurag Death case: Tamando Police Station IIC transferred, Constable suspended for running an illegal bar.

India News

➡️ Massive fire breaks out in high-rise building in Mumbai, 1 dead.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh Government releases Rs 77,88,96,748 from State Disaster Response Fund for providing compensation to 2,35,122 farmers across 35 districts of the state who are affected due to flood and heavy rain.

➡️ Kerala reports 9361 new COVID-19 cases, 9401 recoveries and 99 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Jammu and Kashmir Government sets fresh guidelines to regulate pilgrims at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

➡️ Defence Ministry signs contract with US government to procure MK 54 torpedo and expendables such as chaff and flares for Indian Navy’s anti-submarine warfare aircraft P-8I at a cost of Rs 423 crore.

➡️ NCB calls actor Ananya Panday for questioning once again on Monday, 25th October.

➡️ Reliance Industries reports 74 pc jump in July-Sept quarter net profit at Rs 13,680 crore.

World News

➡️ 7 killed in clashes between rival Rohingya factions in Bangladesh.

➡️ India vs England fifth Test: Cancelled fifth Test between India and England rescheduled, to be held from July 1, 2022 at Edgbaston: England and Wales Cricket Board. Team India lead series 2-1.

➡️ Delhi: UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today.

➡️ UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss to meet External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi shortly.

➡️ Namibia beat Ireland by eight wickets to qualify for Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup.