Manish Anurag Murder: “Powerful” Constable Suspended

Insight Bureau: Almost 12 days after the sensational murder of ‘Nirbhaya Daily’ MD Manish Anurag under mysterious circumstances, the Commissionerate Police DCP has sacked Constable Prasanna Behera, who is the Secretary of Havildar and Constable Association of Bhubaneswar Urban Police District.

Prasanna Behera had taken lease of Hotel South City on his brother’s name and helped them to run the Bar till late night in violation of all guidelines and night curfew.

Manish, son of Senior Journalist Navin Das and his friends had visited the bar in late hours and spent time there where an altercation took place between them, leading to Manish’s murder. The Bar management had harassed Manish over bill payment, the police learnt.

The police have already arrested Manish Anurag’s friend Amrit Pritam Biswal of Nayapalli, and Dinesh Kumar Mohapatra and Mrutyunjaya Mishra of Kandhamal district. However, as per the latest reports, they are not cooperating with the police in the probe. Their remand ended yesterday.