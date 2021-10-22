Mamita Meher Murder: Jay Panda slams Naveen Patnaik

Insight Bureau: BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda has launched a scathing attack on Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for not removing MoS (Home) Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra from his post despite serious allegations levelled against him.

“Read & weep. A woman murdered, girls allegedly exploited, a state in turmoil, but Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik refuses to drop this guy from his govt,” Jay Panda tweeted while tagging the CM.

Jay Panda referred to an article, which quoted a student of the school, who claimed that Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra used to visit the Girl’s Hostel. The student also alleged that Govind Sahu was running a sex racket.

Meanwhile, Kalahandi MP Basant Panda has also urged Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to dismiss Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra from the Cabinet to allow a free and fair probe into the Mamita Meher murder case.

