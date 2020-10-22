TNI Evening News Headlines – October 22, 2020

By Sagarika Satapathy
DRDO successfully test fires anti-tank missile 'Nag'
118

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 201 new COVID-19 cases including 64 Quarantine and 137 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 28110 in the Capital City.

👉 292 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 OTV senior Journalist Ramesh Rath resigns.

👉 India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues ‘Red Warning’ (Heavy to very heavy rainfall) for Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore.

👉 Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra to donate one Boat to Anganwadi workers from CSR funds in Malkangiri.

👉 The Higher Education Department of Odisha has formally released the 2nd Merit List 2020 for Odisha UG College Admissions 2020.

Indian Navy's first batch of three women pilots ready for maritime reconnaissance missions on Dornier aircraft

India News

👉 DRDO successfully test fires anti-tank missile ‘Nag’ from Pokhran range today. With this final user trial, NAG will enter into production phase.

👉 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announces to provide free of cost Covid vaccine to all once it is ready.

👉 Indian Navy’s first batch of three women pilots ready for maritime reconnaissance missions on Dornier aircraft.

👉 BJP’s manifesto for Bihar assembly polls: FM Nirmala Sitharama promises free Covid-19 vaccine, 19 lakh jobs to youths in next five years in Bihar.

👉 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for COVID-19.

👉 PM Modi to inaugurate 3 projects in Gujarat on 24 October

👉 Two militants surrender before security forces in J&K’s Baramulla.

👉 Railways to give bonus equivalent to 78 day wages to 11.58 lakh non-gazetted employees.

