TNI Evening News Headlines – October 22, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 201 new COVID-19 cases including 64 Quarantine and 137 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 28110 in the Capital City.

👉 292 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 OTV senior Journalist Ramesh Rath resigns.

👉 India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues ‘Red Warning’ (Heavy to very heavy rainfall) for Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore.

👉 Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra to donate one Boat to Anganwadi workers from CSR funds in Malkangiri.

👉 The Higher Education Department of Odisha has formally released the 2nd Merit List 2020 for Odisha UG College Admissions 2020.

India News

👉 DRDO successfully test fires anti-tank missile ‘Nag’ from Pokhran range today. With this final user trial, NAG will enter into production phase.

👉 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announces to provide free of cost Covid vaccine to all once it is ready.

👉 Indian Navy’s first batch of three women pilots ready for maritime reconnaissance missions on Dornier aircraft.

👉 BJP’s manifesto for Bihar assembly polls: FM Nirmala Sitharama promises free Covid-19 vaccine, 19 lakh jobs to youths in next five years in Bihar.

👉 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for COVID-19.

👉 PM Modi to inaugurate 3 projects in Gujarat on 24 October

👉 Two militants surrender before security forces in J&K’s Baramulla.

👉 Railways to give bonus equivalent to 78 day wages to 11.58 lakh non-gazetted employees.