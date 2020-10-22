TNI Evening News Headlines – October 22, 2020

Odisha News
👉 Bhubaneswar reports 201 new COVID-19 cases including 64 Quarantine and 137 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 28110 in the Capital City.
👉 292 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.
👉 OTV senior Journalist Ramesh Rath resigns.
👉 India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues ‘Red Warning’ (Heavy to very heavy rainfall) for Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore.
👉 Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra to donate one Boat to Anganwadi workers from CSR funds in Malkangiri.
👉 The Higher Education Department of Odisha has formally released the 2nd Merit List 2020 for Odisha UG College Admissions 2020.
India News
👉 DRDO successfully test fires anti-tank missile ‘Nag’ from Pokhran range today. With this final user trial, NAG will enter into production phase.
👉 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announces to provide free of cost Covid vaccine to all once it is ready.
👉 Indian Navy’s first batch of three women pilots ready for maritime reconnaissance missions on Dornier aircraft.
👉 BJP’s manifesto for Bihar assembly polls: FM Nirmala Sitharama promises free Covid-19 vaccine, 19 lakh jobs to youths in next five years in Bihar.
👉 Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for COVID-19.
👉 PM Modi to inaugurate 3 projects in Gujarat on 24 October
👉 Two militants surrender before security forces in J&K’s Baramulla.
👉 Railways to give bonus equivalent to 78 day wages to 11.58 lakh non-gazetted employees.
Comments are closed.