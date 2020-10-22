100-Word Edit: Politicisation of Covid-19 Vaccine

By Sagar Satapathy
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman created a storm by promising FREE COVID-19 vaccine to people of Bihar if BJP comes to power in the State. BJP came under heavy criticism for politicising Covid-19 Pandemic for votes.

The Centre has not yet declared whether the Covid-19 Vaccine would be available FREE or not. However, BJP promising it for people of Bihar and linking it to poll victory, has not gone down well with many.

What if BJP does not win the polls? And, whether citizens across India will get the Covid Vaccine free or it’s meant only for the people of Bihar?
