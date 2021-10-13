TNI Evening News Headlines – October 13, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 184 more COVID positive cases & 182 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 134 local contact cases and 50 quarantine cases.

➡️ 404 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1020168.

➡️ Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw via video conference released six special covers of “Unsung Heroes of Odisha” Baxi Jagabandhu, Saheed Baji Rout, Saheed Jayee Rajguru, Chakhi Khuntia, Chakra Bisoi & Parbati Giri on the occasion of 75th Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

➡️ Madhusudan Law University, Cuttack gets UGC recognition.

➡️ Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian visits Puri, reviews work progress of upcoming Jagannath stadium under construction at Penthakata.

➡️ Banshapani Railway Station in Keonjhar district vandalised following death of a youth.

➡️ 9th Street Banquet Hall, Bhubaneswar sealed for holding Dandia Nite.

➡️ DMK Leader M Kanimozhi meets Odisha CM Naveen patnaik at Naveen Nivas; discusses issues faced by #NEET Aspirants.

➡️ Odisha: Ex-Army man planted 20,000 fruit-bearing plants so far in Kalashree village of Jajpur district.

➡️ Three Naxals neutralised during an encounter in Tulasi Forest Range in Malkangiri district, arms and ammunition recovered, say police.

➡️ President Ramnath Kovind appoints three more Judges to Orissa High Court.

India News

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Top Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist commander Sham Sofi killed in encounter with security forces in Tral area of Pulwama.

➡️ Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi.

➡️ Maharashtra govt announces assistance of Rs 10,000 crore for farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains in state.

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination will cross landmark of 100 crore vaccine doses in a few days.

➡️ Aryan Khan to remain in jail tonight after court adjourns bail application hearing till tomorrow in Cruise Ship DrugCase.

➡️ Infosys raises FY22 revenue growth guidance to 16.5-17.5%; Wipro Q2 consolidated profit rises by 17% to Rs 2,930.6 cr, revenue up at Rs 19,667.4 cr.

➡️ Rupee rises 15 paise to close at 75.37 (provisional) against US dollar.

➡️ Sensex surges 452.74 points to hit new closing high of 60,737.05; Nifty rallies 169.80 points to 18,161.75.

➡️ BCCI unveiled the official jersey of the Indian Men’s Cricket team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

World News

➡️ The IMF warns of growing threats to global economic recovery.

➡️ US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated.

➡️ EU announces 1bn euro aid package for Afghanistan.

➡️ At least 28 killed in Nepal bus crash.