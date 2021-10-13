5T Secretary VK Pandian reviews progress of Jagannath Stadium in Puri

Insight Bureau: As per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Secretary to CM V K Pandian today visited the Puri stadium project site and supervised the ongoing works. He reviewed the project progress in detail and directed to expedite the completion. He mentioned that it is the dream of Chief Minister to make Puri into a World-Class Heritage city with all suitable amenities.

V K Pandian discussed about the development of sports in Puri district. Puri town has a strong culture of akhadas and there is lot of scope for development of sports like wrestling, weightlifting, body building, yoga, gymnastics, boxing etc. Pandian asked the officials present to explore regarding supporting the akhadas for sports development.

He further directed that residential cricket academy and wrestling academy to be established in the new sports complex.

The Project is a part of the scheme “ABADHA” (Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture) which intends to transform Puri into a World Class heritage City. The new sports complex is being constructed with overall budget of Rs. 40.00 Crores.

The complex will mainly have the cricket stadium with practice nets and other facilities which will enable organising first-class cricket matches inclduing Ranji Trophy. The complex will also have 50-m swimming pool, Multi Purpose Indoor Hall (with facilities for Boxing, Wrestling, Table Tennis and Gymnasium) and 100-seated sports hostel.

R.Vineel Krishna, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports & YS Department, Samarth Verma, Collector, Puri, officials from Sports & YS Dept. and engineers of the executing agency were present during the review.