9th Street Banquet Hall, Bhubaneswar sealed for holding Dandia Nite

Insight Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities sealed the 9th Street Banquet Hall near the Nicco Park for organising DJ Dandia Nite without permission.

The banquet hall of the venue has been sealed after it came to light that the organisers had sold tickets online for the event on October 13-14.

Although the State Government has banned any kind of social/ cultural/ religious programmes/ functions in view of Covid-19 outbreak, the organisers had sold tickets at Rs 649 each using online platforms to hold the event.

Bhubaneswar remains the Covid Hotspot in the State with 150-300 new cases everyday. The area under the BMC jurisdiction has become a red zone due to the lacklusture attitude of the people and their reluctance to adhere to Covid guidelines.