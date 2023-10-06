TNI Evening News Headlines – October 06, 2023

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced cash award of Rs 5 lakh each for players and support staff of Indian Men’s Hockey team for winning Gold at Asian Games.
➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan today expressed his willingness to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Odisha.
➡️ Odisha Government demanded the Centre for early completion of mobile tower installations and a dedicated helicopter for security forces in LWE-affected areas in the State.
➡️ MLA Pratap Jena summoned to appear in JMFC court in Mahanga double murder case.
➡️ Noted Odia filmmaker Chittaranjan Tripathy appointed Director of National School of Drama (NSD), New Delhi.
➡️ Left Wing Extremism will be totally eliminated from country in 2 years, says Home Minister Amit Shah.
➡️ Flood in Sikkim: Death toll has touched 22, search continues for 103 missing people.
➡️ Bengaluru to get a 190 km long tunnel to ease traffic congestion in the city and within 45 days.
➡️ Asian Games: Indians men’s hockey team clinch Gold by beating Japan 5-1 in Hangzhou, China,; secure Paris Olympic quota.
➡️ Hockey India has announced rewards of Rs 5 lakh each for all the players and Rs 2.5 lakh each for all the support staff.
➡️ Badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter the men’s doubles final at Asian Games.
➡️ Indian Men’s Bridge team wins Silver Medal.
➡️ 2023 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to jailed Iranian campaigner Narges Mohammadi.
