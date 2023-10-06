NSD gets a New Director – Chittaranjan Tripathy from Odisha

New Delhi, TNI Bureau: Chittaranjan Tripathy, a renowned filmmaker from Odisha, has been appointed as the Director of the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi, making him the first person from Odisha to hold this esteemed position. Hailing from the Chandbali area in Bhadrak district, Chittaranjan is not only an accomplished actor, director, and producer but also a multifaceted talent, excelling in various aspects of the film and theater industry, including storytelling, screenplay writing, music direction, lyricism, and playback singing.

Chittaranjan’s directorial work in Odia cinema includes notable films like ‘Dhauli Express’ and ‘Mukhya Mantri.’ He has also showcased his acting prowess in numerous Odia movies, with ‘Dhauli Express’ earning him three Odisha State Film Awards in 2007. Beyond Odia cinema, Chittaranjan has ventured into Hindi serials and web series, gaining widespread recognition for his portrayal of the character ‘Trivedi’ in the Netflix web series ‘Sacred Games.’

Chittaranjan’s journey to the helm of NSD is a testament to his unwavering dedication and hard work. He completed his acting diploma from NSD in 1996, sharing his academic journey with the eminent Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Notably, Chittaranjan also served as a dramatic secretary in Hyderabad, where he actively participated in Odia dramas. His pursuit of excellence led him to complete his post-graduation in drama from London, and now, with his appointment as the Director of NSD, he has achieved another remarkable milestone in his illustrious career.

Chittaranjan’s father, Bisambara Tripathy, expressed his pride in his son’s achievements, highlighting the challenges and financial hardships Chittaranjan overcame on his path to success. This appointment marks a significant moment for both Chittaranjan and the Odia film and theater industry, as he takes on the leadership of NSD, a prestigious institution dedicated to nurturing and promoting the performing arts in India.