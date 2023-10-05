TNI Evening News Headlines – October 05, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
➡️Odia jawan Saroj Kumar Das who was among the 23 missing army personnel in a recent flash flood in Sikkim was found dead today.
➡️Child swap allegation in Capital Hospital solved; DNA report confirms that the concerned couple had a girl child as the DNA samples of mother and child matched.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the BPUT Tech Carnival-2023 at IMMT Auditorium in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Biju Janata Dal suspends Prasanna Kumar Sahu, District General Secretary, Angul and Jogesh Bhukta, District Secretary, Angul for their anti-party activities with immediate effect.
➡️14 bodies have been recovered so far and 102 people, including 22 army personnel.
➡️ISRO gearing up for Gaganyaan mission’s first abort test of crew escape system this month-end.
➡️Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh being taken from Rouse Avenue Court after he was sent to ED remand till October 10 in the Delhi Excise policy case.
➡️Varanasi court grants four more weeks to ASI to complete survey of Gyanvapi mosque complex and submit report.
➡️Rupee falls 5 paise to close at 83.29 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Indian archers win Gold medal in men’s compound team event at Asian Games.
➡️Asian Games: Indian women’s hockey team loses 0-4 against China in semis.
➡️India’s Saurav Ghosal wins Silver medal in men’s singles squash final.
➡️India”s Antim Panghal wins bronze medal in the women”s 53kg wrestling at Asian Games.
➡️India’s Saurav Ghosal signs off with silver medal in squash competition at Asian Games.
➡️Men’s football team head coach Igor Stimac’s contract extended till 2026, If India make it to 3rd round of World Cup qualifiers, the Croatian will get another 2-year extension: All India Football Federation.
➡️The 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded to the Norwegian author Jon Fosse “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable”.
