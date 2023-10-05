Russian Missile Strike kills 48 in Eastern Ukraine

TNI Bureau: At least 48 people were killed in eastern Ukraine after Russia launched a missile strike on Thursday afternoon.

Informing about the attack on his Telegram account, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the strike took place near Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region – close to the front lines in the Donabas region – and a grocery store in Hroza village was hit.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While sharing pictures of the area, the Ukraine’s President termed the attack a “brutal” crime by the Russia.

“A demonstrably brutal Russian crime — a missile attack on an ordinary grocery store, a completely deliberate act of terrorism,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. “Russian terror must be stopped.”