TNI Evening News Headlines – November 8, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 57 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 13 quarantine and 44 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 29704 in the Capital City.

👉 97 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 1311 Covid-19 recoveries today including 158 from Khordha, 94 from Cuttack and 86 from Mayurbhanj. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 288168.

👉 Election of all affiliated Bar Associations of Odisha to be held on December 12, Odisha State Bar Council announced today.

👉 Tahsildar forces 2 villagers to do sit-ups for not wearing mask at Panduripathara village in Angul district.

👉 No cut in post-matric scholarship for SC/ST students in Odisha.

👉 Several parts of Odisha are set to experience rainfall for a period of 2 days from November 12.

👉 Odisha DGP Abhay visits the new BSF camp set up at Gorasetu in Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri Dist.

👉 Odia Hockey Olympian Namita Toppo to receive prestigious Ekalabya Puraskar 2020.

India News

👉 3 soldiers and 1 BSF jawan killed, 3 militants gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil sector.

👉 Naxal killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur; 2 security personnel injured.

👉 Maharashtra Govt considering to reopen schools, places of worship after Diwali: CM Uddhav Thackeray.

👉 Name of Ministry of Shipping being changed to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, announces PM Modi.

👉 4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Jammu and Kashmir today at 6:56 pm.

👉 Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana: Government eases condition for claiming ESIC scheme benefits; Govt says claims through affidavit form no longer required.

👉 Gujarat: Ropax ferry services starts between Gogha & Hazira.

👉 Operations commence at Darbhanga Airport in Bihar under ‘UDAN’ initiative.

👉 Bodies of 5 from same family found at their residence in West Bengal’s Dakshin Dinajpur.

👉 Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife arrested in a drug related case. NCB issues summons to Firoz Nadiadwala.

World News

👉 2 civilians killed, 2 injured in bomb blast in Afghanistan’s Qala-e-Naw city.